Xiaomi has maintained the numero uno position in the Indian smartphone market in Q2 2019. IDC’s Asia/Pacific Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker showed that Xiaomi had a consistent growth of 4.8 per cent in shipments and now has 28.3 per cent market share of the smartphone market in comparison to Samsung which is number two at 25.3 per cent and Vivo in third place at 15.1 per cent.

Despite the strong competition coming from Samsung and Realme, Xiaomi is showing no signs of a slowdown at least in the near term. Sales of its smartphones, especially the Redmi 6A and Redmi Note 7 Pro, helped the brand to corner the overall smartphone market. Xiaomi, once again, has maintained its dominance in both the offline and offline channels with a market share of 39.5 per cent and 46.5 per cent, respectively.

Samsung shipments grew 16.6 per cent year-over-year, thanks to the acceptance of its newly launched Galaxy A series of smartphones across low and mid-range price segments. The Galaxy A10 and A2 Core, alongside the Galaxy M series may have helped Samsung to regain its presence in the sub-Rs 20,000 price bracket.

Vivo, on the other hand, emerged as the third-largest smartphone brand in India. The brand showed a strong growth of 31.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2019. Its Y91 featured among the list of top five smartphones in the last quarter.

Oppo held the fourth position in the overall smartphone market. The brand showed a growth of 41.0 per cent year-over-year growth, backed by the success of its A-series. Despite being an offline player, Oppo is gradually making its presence felt in the online channel. Its K1 was launched as an online exclusive model in February this year.

Realme was the other vendor that saw “multifold” growth year-over-year in Q2 2019. In fact, the brand was second in the online channel with 16.5 per cent market share in the last quarter. Realme had launched the Realme C2 and Realme 3/3 Pro last quarter in the Indian market.

India smartphone market saw highest ever second quarter shipment of 36.9 million in Q2 2019, with a 9.9 per cent year-on-year and 14.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth.

‘US$200-300 fastest-growing segment’

Not surprisingly, Indian consumers bought maximum smartphones priced between Rs 14,000 – Rs 21,000 in the last quarter. Smartphone brands focused on the mid-range segment, which according to the research firm saw a growth of 105.2 per cent.

‘OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment’

OnePlus has an astonishing growth with 16.3 per cent growth in the premium smartphone segment in India. Note: Any smartphone with a retail price of over $500 falls in the category of the premium segment. The brand had a 63.6 per cent market share in the premium smartphone segment in the second quarter of 2019. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro helped OnePlus led the high-end phone segment.

Apple was a bright spot in the overall premium segment with a market share of 41. 2 per cent in the Q2 2019. IDC noted that the iPhone XR helped Apple to regain momentum in India’s top-end smartphone segment.