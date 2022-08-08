Xiaomi sees shipments decline, Samsung drops in rankings: IDC on India smartphone market

Xiaomi continues to lead the shipment race in India, but was the only vendor among the top ten companies with declining shipments of 28 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, according to results published by International Data Corporation (IDC). According to IDC’s report, 35 million smartphones were shipped to India starting April to June, a 3 per cent year-over-year growth, said the report. But while the second quarter of the year normally has seasonally strong demand compared to the first quarter, dwindling consumer demand led to a decline of 5 per cent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ).

“The primary challenge in 2021 was around supply constraints, which have eased considerably. However, the market is now facing demand contraction in 2022 due to rising inflation and higher input costs, leading to higher market prices. As a result, the inventory cycles are increasing across brands and channels,” said Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

The report reveals that Realme has climbed to the second slot for a second time, with strong YoY growth of 24 per cent (highest among the top five vendors) in the second quarter of 2022. It cemented its second position in the online channel with a 23 per cent share with affordable model offerings in the C-series.

Vivo climbed to the third position, growing by 17 per cent YoY. It continued to lead the offline channel with a 24 per cent share. “Vivo was the second largest 5G smartphone player in the Indian market with 33 per cent of its smartphones as 5G. Expansion in the online channel through its T-series and new launches in the sub-brand iQOO led to a surge in its online share,” the report said.

Samsung has dropped to the fourth position, registering a weak second quarter with a growth of 3 per cent YoY. This comes after the brand refreshed its portfolio. Samsung phones continued to lead in the 5G segment with 46 per cent of its shipments as 5G smartphones.

Meanwhile, OPPO, in the fifth slot, witnessed a meagre growth of 2 per cent. It focused on the mid-premium segment with the launch of the F21 Pro and expanded in the online channel with the K-series.