I bought the iPhone SE (2020) at Rs 17,949 during Flipkart sale, here’s how

iPhone SE (2020) selling for lowest ever price on Flipkart (Image: Apple)

Forget all the Android phones, I just got the iPhone SE (2020) for as low as Rs 17,949 from Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale.

The Big Billion Days sale goes live for people who have Flipkart Plus membership today. For everyone, the deals will be available starting tomorrow.

During the sale, the iPhone SE (2020) is available at a flat discount of Rs 25,999 straight down from the new retail price of Rs 39,999. Additionally, Flipkart is offering bank offers, exchange offers and more offers during the sale.

Over and above the flat discount, I applied the State Bank of India (SBI) card offer and exchange offer and got the iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 17,749.

Let me explain how I got this jaw-dropping deal.

I exchanged my old Redmi Note 7 to get this mouth-watering deal. On exchange, Flipkart offered Rs 6,300 (inclusive of Rs 100 pick charge) and additionally Rs 1,750 on purchase with SBI credit card. This results in a discount of Rs 8,050 and brings down the price of iPhone SE 2020 to Rs 17,949.

Check the deal calculation here

Flipkart flat discount of iPhone SE 2020: Rs 25,999

Exchange Offer (Redmi Note 7): Rs 6300 (including Rs 100 phone pick up charge)

SBI credit card offer: Rs 1750

Final offer price: Rs 17,949

Notably, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 1200 on purchase via SBI debit card and Rs 1750 on purchase via SBI credit card.

If you’re planning to get the iPhone SE 2020 this is the best time to grab it. The final price depends on the phone that you are exchanging to get the new iPhone. The maxmium amount that Flipkart is offering on exchange is Rs 16,400.

If you don’t want to exchange your old phone you can still get the iPhone SE 2020 at the lowest price ever with bank discounts. On top of the Rs 25,999 flat discount, you can get 1200 additional off with SBI debit card and Rs 1750 on SBI credit card. This will bring down the price to as low as Rs 24,249.

