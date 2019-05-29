Huawei’s own ‘Ark’ OS to replace Android won’t be ready till 2020: Report

Huawei’s own operating system, which codenamed ‘HongMeng’ and is expected to be called Ark OS when it rolls out, will not be ready till 2020, according to a report on TechRadar, which had earlier quoted an executive from the firm as saying that it would roll out the new operating system next month itself.

Huawei, which is facing a global ban thanks to the US government putting the company on the ‘Entity List’ and finds its Android license cancelled. Due to this, Huawei will have to look for an alternative operating system to power its smartphones and other products.

According to the TechRadar report, which first quoted a Middle East executive, Huawei would launch the OS in June itself. Alaa Elshimy, Managing Director and Vice President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group Middle East had told the website that, “Huawei knew this was coming and was preparing. The OS was ready in January 2018 and this was our ‘Plan B’….Now, we are rolling it out next month.”

But the company later clarified that there some “confusion internally” and the OS will only come by 2020 globally, though in China it could be debut by the end of 2019. The report also notes that the new Ark operating system from Huawei will work with “mobile phones, computers, tablets, TVs, connected cars, smartwatch, smart wearables and others,” adding that all Android applications will work on this.

Huawei already has its own AppGallery on some its existing phones, but going forward this will likely take a more important role given that the ban forbids all US companies from doing business with the firm. Future devices will be unable to run Android’s proprietary services and this includes the Play Store, where all Android apps are available. It would also mean that major app developers are unable to create apps for the brand and its new OS, even if Huawei launches its own operating system.

Google has said that the Play Store and Play Protect services will continue to work on Huawei phones for now, but the future remains unclear. Huawei’s upcoming devices will not be able to run Android for sure. Further, Microsoft has also pulled Huawei laptops from its online store, and will likely have to cancel the Windows license for the firm.

Huawei has in the past it has been working on a ‘plan B’ for sometime. Huawei executive Richard Yu was previously quoted as saying, “We have prepared our own operating system. Should it ever happen that we can no longer use these systems, we would be prepared. That’s our plan B. But, of course, we prefer to work with the ecosystems of Google and Microsoft.”

An earlier report in The Information had also said that Huawei’s own operating system was far from ready. Unless the US government removes the Huawei ban, the future of its consumer products is unsure.