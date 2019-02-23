Huawei’s foldable 5G phone Mate X poster leaked ahead of MWC 2019 launch

At the start of this month, Huawei released a teaser for its upcoming foldable 5G smartphone, scheduled to launch at Mobile World Congress 2019. As Huawei is gearing up for the launch at the ongoing MWC, a poster for Huawei Mate X, the foldable 5G phone has been leaked online.

Advertising

A person on Twitter, @gimme2pm, shared a picture showing a working installation of a banner containing Huawei’s foldable device. Even though workers and some scaffoldings are blocking the poster, the design of the device is pretty much visible.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro review

There are three images on the poster– first one is of an unfolded device with a widescreen, the second image shows the phone folding in a way that the screen remains outside, and the third image shows a folded phone with screen on both sides. The first line on the poster is not visible but the second line on the poster reads– World’s first foldable 5G phone. The name of the phone is also there, that is Huawei Mate X.

According to earlier reports, Huawei’s foldable 5G smartphone will sport a 7.2-inch foldable display. It will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor paired with the Balong 5000 modem to support 5G networks.

Unlike Samsung’s foldable phone Galaxy Fold (launched at Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco) that folds inwards and has another screen on the outside to be used when the phone is folded, Huawei Mate X showcases only one screen which folds outward. Huawei had already suggested such a phone in the teaser it shared on Feb 1.

Huawei is expected to unveil its foldable 5G smartphone at the MWC on February 24, 209, at 2 pm local time, which translates to 6:30 pm in India. It also confirmed that P30 and P30 Pro smartphones will be launched in Paris on March 26, which is supposed to sport lossless optical zoom system that will let you take good quality macro shots.