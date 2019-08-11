Huawei’s flagship Mate 30 series could launch on September 19 in Europe

Huawei will take the wraps off the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro on September 19. Russian website High-tech-mail-ru reports during an EMUI 10 media briefing session at the Huawei Developer Conference, Dr. Wang Chenglu – president of Huawei Consumer Business Software, confirmed the launch of the Mate 30 lineup. Dr. Chenglu mentioned the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro would launch on September 19 in Europe.

Dr. Chenglu also confirmed that the company’s new flagship phones will be powered by the Kirin 990 processor. Previously, it was reported that the Mate 30 series would come with the Kirin 985 System-on-Chip (SoC). But now the upcoming devices will ship with the Kirin 990 chipset, which would be the first processor manufactured using EUV 7nm process of TSMC. The new chipset is said to increase efficiency and performance.

While details are limited, speculation has been rife that the Mate 30 may feature two 40MP camera sensors placed in a circular module, a 90Hz display like the one seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the metal and glass build.

Both the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will run EMUI 10 skin on top of Android Q. During the recently held Huawei Developer Conference in China, Richard Yu, who heads Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, reportedly said that the company would prefer to ship the next Mate phone with Android over its custom Harmony OS. The new operating system won’t be launching on smartphones yet, instead it will gradually make an appearance on smart TVs, smart displays, laptops and wearables in 2020.

The second half of the witness the launch of a number of new flagships from Apple, Google, LG. Xiaomi and OnePlus, among others. Earlier this week, Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ at the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event in New York.