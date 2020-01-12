Huawei’s $2600 ‘Mate X’ foldable phone is a smash hit in China

Huawei Mate X made its global debut at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. Huawei Mate X made its global debut at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

Just a few days after Samsung’s mobile head revealed that it has sold around 400,000 and 500,000 units of the Galaxy Fold, Huawei has announced the shipment figures for the Mate X. The tech giant has revealed that it is shipping 100,000 units per month.

According to a report from Sina, Huawei has been shipping on average 100,000 units of the Mate X in the domestic market. That equals to 200,000 foldable smartphones in China itself. The numbers could have been better, had the Mate X made it debut in other major international markets, including Europe, India and the UK.

For now, the Mate X is a China-only device due to the US ban on Huawei. The flagship foldable phone went on sale in China on November 15 and is not available in other parts of the world. If Huawei’s numbers are accurate, the Mate X is off to a great start in China. Keep in mind the Mate X costs $2600, making it a super niche device.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, in contrast, is available in all major smartphone markets. The Galaxy Fold has a wider reach and is available in the US, Japan, Korea and India. The Galaxy Fold is also slightly cheaper at $1980.

Both the Galaxy Fold and Mate X have been hyped for their next-generation foldable screens. The devices can transform from phone to tablet with their flexible screens, but they have a different design.

Samsung, Huawei to launch new foldable smartphones soon

Samsung and Huawei are now preparing to launch their second-generation foldable smartphones next month. While Samsung is expected to launch a clamshell-style foldable phone on February 11, Huawei is rumoured to debut the Mate XS. Unlike the Mate X, the Mate XS could be sold in all international markets. The tech giant is reportedly working with developers to create Huawei alternatives to Google Mobile Services such as Gmail, Maps, etc. The bigger motive is to create an app store that rivals the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

