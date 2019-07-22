Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 with pop-up camera to launch soon in India, company teases

Huawei has teased the launch of its Y9 Prime 2019, the company’s first pop-up camera smartphone to be launched in India. The launch of Y9 Prime 2019 has also been teased on Amazon India, meaning the arrival of a mid-range pop-up camera phone is around the corner. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 made its global debut in May.

The Y9 Prime 2019 is essentially a mid-range smartphone and it shows in its specifications. The phone sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ display without any notches or punch-holes. Instead, the device comes with a pop-up selfie camera which dramatically increases the screen real estate. In terms of the design language, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 does remind you of the Google Pixel 3 XL, thanks to its dual-tone appearance.

Otherwise, the Y9 Prime 2019 is a regular Android-powered smartphone. Under the hood, the phone gets Huawei’s own Kirin 710F processor paired with 4G RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, Huawei didn’t reveal how improved the new chipset is compared to the Kirin 710 SoC.

Perhaps the highlight of the Y9 Prime 2019 is a pop-up selfie camera. The handset has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera which elevates in less than 1 second. Pop-up camera phones are nothing new. Oppo has been selling pop-up camera phones for a long time and recently Xiaomi and Realme joined the trend with Redmi K20 series and Realme X.

On the back, the Y9 Prime 2010 comes with three cameras. The setup consists of a 16MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Powering the phone is a 4,000mAh battery and it charges via USB Typ-C. The handset runs on EMUI 9.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The phone retails a headphone jack, plus there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Expect the smartphone to be priced under Rs 20,000. Huawei’s Y9 Prime 2019 will compete against the likes of Realme X and Redmi K20.