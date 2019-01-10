Huawei Y9 (2019) with 6.5-inch notched display, Kirin 710 launched in India: Price, specifications

Toggle Menu Sections
Huawei Y9 (2019) smartphone launched in India: Y9 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ notched display, Kirin 710 processor and dual front and rear cameras with a price tag of Rs 15,990

Huawei Y9 2019 comes in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black colour options.

Huawei has launched its Y9 (2019) smartphone in India, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone. It’s a premium looking handset with a 6.5-inch FHD+ notched display, Kirin 710 processor and dual front and rear cameras, at a reasonable price. It will go on sale in India via Amazon.in for Rs 15,990 starting January 15. All customers will be getting a pair of Boat Rockers Sport Bluetooth headphones with the device worth Rs 2,990 for free.

It’s a rather big screen, measuring 6.5 inches with a 1080×2340 pixels FullView Display panel and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It’s powered by a Kirin 710 system-on-chip (SoC), which should be decent enough to everyday use.

Other specifications include 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD support, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Plus, it has a fingerprint sensor on the rear that can unlock in 0.3 seconds. The handset runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2.

Flipping the device around reveals similarities to Huawei’s previous-generation mid-range smartphones. The phone has got a 16MP rear camera with LED flash, and a 2MP secondary camera to capture depth information in portrait shots.

Huawei has also added two cameras on the front with 13MP sensor along with a 2MP sensor for portrait selfies. Both the front and rear camera have AI photography features from Huawei.

