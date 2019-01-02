Huawei Y9 (2019) teaser shows up on Amazon India, to launch soon in India

Huawei India has posted a new teaser for the launch of its Huawei Y9 (2019) smartphone in the country on Amazon. The teaser page states that the company will soon be launching the device in India as an Amazon exclusive. The company is currently taking registrations of interest on Amazon via the ‘Notify Me’ button.

The company originally showcased Huawei Y9 (2019) in October in China. However, they did not reveal any pricing or availability details. Comparing the device specifications to other devices from the brand, the company is expected to price it under Rs 20,000 in India.

Key features include 6.5-inch notched display, dual front and back cameras, GPU Turbo, Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology, Kirin 710 processor.

Huawei Y9 (2019) sports a 6.5-inch 3D curved display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 processor paired with an ARM Mali G51 MP4 GPU.

The device comes with 3GB/4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with a f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. On the front, the device features a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor for taking selfies.