Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch on January 7, will be an Amazon exclusive

Huawei has sent out media invites for the Huawei Y9 (2019) launch event taking place in New Delhi on January 7. The device was first showcased in China in October; however, the company did not reveal any pricing or availability details. This device will be sold exclusively on Amazon according to the teaser page created by the e-commerce website.

Key features include 6.5-inch notched display, dual front and back cameras, GPU Turbo, Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology, Kirin 710 processor. Looking at the specifications of other devices the company has launched in the recent past, Huawei Y9 (2019) is expected to sport a price tag of under Rs 20,000.

Huawei Y9 (2019): Specifications

Huawei Y9 (2019) sports a 6.5-inch FullView 3D curved display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 processor paired with an ARM Mali G51 MP4 GPU. The GPU is also aided by the company’s own GPU Turbo technology, that will help deliver better graphics performance.

The device was announced in two RAM configurations in China – 3GB RAM and 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8.2 skin on top and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back and front. The back camera setup is comprised of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. The front camera module comes with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for taking selfies.