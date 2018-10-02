Huawei Y9 (2019) announced, will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor

Huawei Y9 (2019) is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with ARM Mali-G6 GPU.

Huawei has unveiled a new smartphone in China, the Y9 (2019). It is the successor to the Huawei Y9 (2018) launched earlier this year and features HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, a 6.5-inch notched display, four cameras, and the company’s own Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology. The company is yet to reveal the device’s price. However, they have announced that it will go on sale starting mid-October in China.

Huawei Y9 (2019) sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ FullView notched display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with ARM Mali-G6 GPU. The device will come in two RAM and internal storage configurations – 4GB RAM/64GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM/128GB internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

It will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8.2 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Huawei Y9 (2019) sports a dual camera setup on both the front and the back. On the back, the device features a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. Whereas on the front, the device comes with a primary sensor of 16MP paired with a 2MP secondary sensor.

The device also comes with Huawei’s own Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology, which the company claims, allows users to unlock their smartphones in 0.3 seconds. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor includes navigation shortcuts for managing notifications.

