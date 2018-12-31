Huawei Y7 Pro with dual-rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor launched

Huawei’s Y7 Pro a new budget smartphone with dual-rear cameras and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor has officially launched in Vietnam. The Huawei Y7 Pro is listed on the company’s Vietnamese website and is also available for sale. The price listed for the Huawei Y7 Pro is Vietnamese Dong 3,990,000 which is around $171 or Rs 11,000 on conversion.

The Huawei Y7 Pro has a 6.26-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, and it sports a water drop notch design on the front. The display’s aspect ratio is 19:9 on the Huawei Y7 Pro. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm 450 processor, which is an octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 506 GPU.

The phone has 3GB RAM and and 32GB storage. It comes with a microSD slot as well with up to 512GB standard. It has a 13MP+2MP rear camera combination with f/1.8 aperture on the main 13MP camera sensor. The second sensor is for depth sensing. The camera also comes with Artificial Intelligence mode for recognising some scenes and optimising camera performance. The front camera is 16MP.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Y7 Pro were Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz Dual, along with 4G connectivity. It has a USB 2.0 port for charging. Battery on the phone is 4000 mAh and it comes with a standard 5V/2A charger.

There’s no word on if and when the Huawei Y7 Pro will launch in other markets, including India.