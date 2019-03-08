Huawei Y7 2019 with dewdrop display, 4,000mAh battery is now official

Huawei Y7 2019 with dewdrop notch display and 4,000mAh battery has been launched in Europe. It is unclear if the phone will be available outside the European market. The price is 220 euros, which is around Rs 17,200 on conversion. Huawei Y7 2019 will be available in blue, black, and red colour options.

Huawei Y7 2019 gets a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS dewdrop display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It sports a curved back cover with polished ceramic-like finish. In addition to a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor, the phone also supports face unlock for unlocking the device.

The phone runs the company’s EMUI 8.2 user interface. There is an Easy Mode as well that can be enabled for larger font, bigger icons and louder volume.

Huawei Y7 2019 is powered by 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. Huawei Y7 2019 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei Y7 2019 has dual 13MP+2MP AI cameras at the back having f/1.8 aperture. Thanks to AI, the cameras can recognise up to 500 scenes with 22 labels in real time to optimise photos. The phone features an 8MP front camera that automatically enhances photos.

Huawei Y7 2019 measures 158.92 x 76.91 x 8.1 mm and weighs 168 grams. Connectivity options on the Y7 2019 include Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz, dual 4G, Huawei Share 2.0, and a USB 2.0 port. This is a dual SIM phone.