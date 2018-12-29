Huawei Y7 (2019) leaked online: Specifications, renders and more

Huawei Y7 (2019) is one of the smartphones that the company will be launching next year, according to a report by WinFuture.de. The smartphone will be available in two configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, priced around EUR 150 (approximately Rs 12,000) and 4GB RAM/64GB of internal storage. The report also consists of some device renders that showcase a waterdrop-style notched display and a dual camera setup on the back.

The device sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. The device will come with 3GB/4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It will sport a 4,000mAh battery without any fast charging support.

Huawei Y7 (2019) will sport a dual camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary depth sensor. The report doesn’t mention any specifications for the front camera.

To recall, Huawei Y7 (2018) sports a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with an Adreno 505 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8 skin on top. The device comes with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP sensor for taking selfies. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.