Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) with MediaTek Helio A22 processor launched

Huawei has launched a new entry-level smartphone in Pakistan, dubbed Huawei Y6 Prime (2019). To recall, the company had showcased the smartphone earlier this month in the country, however, it did not reveal any details regarding the price or availability of the device.

It is priced at Pakistani Rs 21,499, which translates to approximately Rs 10,600 in India. The device has been made available in three colour options – Amber Brown, Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue. Huawei has not revealed any details as to when the device will be coming to India.

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) sports a 6.09-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio A22 processor paired with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI 9.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,020mAh non-removable battery. In terms of security options, the device comes with a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back with support for facial recognition.

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) sports a 13MP camera sensor on the back with an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor paired with an LED flash module for taking selfies.