Toggle Menu Sections
Huawei Y6 (2019) with dew drop notch announced: Specifications, featureshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/huawei-y6-2019-with-dew-drop-notch-announced-specifications-features-5611923/

Huawei Y6 (2019) with dew drop notch announced: Specifications, features

Huawei Y6 (2019) runs Google's Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company's own EMUI 9.0 skin on top.

Huawei Y6 (2019), Huawei, Huawei Y6, Huawei Y6 (2019) launched, Huawei Y6 (2019) India launch, Huawei Y6 (2019) launch in India, Huawei Y6 (2019) price, Huawei Y6 (2019) India price, Huawei Y6 (2019) price in India, Huawei Y6 (2019) specs, Huawei Y6 (2019) specifications
Huawei Y6 (2019) is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU.

Huawei has showcased a new entry-level smartphone dubbed, Huawei Y6 (2019). It is the successor to last years Huawei Y6 (2018) smartphone. The company is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the device. It will be made available in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue and Amber Brown colour options.

To recall, the company launched its Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) smartphone back in January. It was priced at Piso 6,990 (approximately Rs 9,500).

Key features of the Huawei Y6 (2019) include a waterdrop notch design display, TÜV Rheinland certified 6.09-inch HD+ display, 2GB RAM and Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

Huawei Y6 (2019) sports a 6.09-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU. The device comes with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Also Read: Huawei Watch GT with OLED display to soon launch in India, confirms company

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI 9.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,020mAh non-removable battery.

Advertising

It comes with a 13MP primary sensor on the back with an aperture of f/1.8. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS, GLONASS, A-GPS, Bluetooth, microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Xiaomi's Redmi 7 spotted on China's TENAA website, to have bigger 6.26-inch display
2 Realme 3 Pro to launch in April, will compete against Redmi Note 7 Pro
3 Apple's foldable iPad looks stunning in these 3D renders