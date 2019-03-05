Huawei Y6 (2019) with dew drop notch announced: Specifications, features

Huawei has showcased a new entry-level smartphone dubbed, Huawei Y6 (2019). It is the successor to last years Huawei Y6 (2018) smartphone. The company is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the device. It will be made available in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue and Amber Brown colour options.

Advertising

To recall, the company launched its Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) smartphone back in January. It was priced at Piso 6,990 (approximately Rs 9,500).

Key features of the Huawei Y6 (2019) include a waterdrop notch design display, TÜV Rheinland certified 6.09-inch HD+ display, 2GB RAM and Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

Huawei Y6 (2019) sports a 6.09-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU. The device comes with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI 9.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,020mAh non-removable battery.

Advertising

It comes with a 13MP primary sensor on the back with an aperture of f/1.8. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS, GLONASS, A-GPS, Bluetooth, microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.