Huawei Y5 Lite Android Go edition launched: Price, specifications

Huawei has launched its entry-level Android Go Y5 Lite smartphone in Pakistan. Huawei Y5 Lite will be available at a price of PKR 16,499, which is around Rs 8,200 on conversion. The phone has a 18:9 aspect ratio display, 1GB RAM and it runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). Whether the entry-level phone be launched in India or not is unclear at this moment.

Huawei Y5 Lite gets a 5.45-inches LCD IPS HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels and pixel density of 295 ppi. The phone can be bought in blue and black colour options. It features an 8MP auto focus rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and single-tone LED flash. The front camera is 5MP fixed focus with f/2.2 aperture and selfie toning flash.

Huawei Y5 Lite is powered by a quad-core Mediatek MT6739 processor with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 3020mAh battery.

Huawei Y5 Lite supports accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, BLE, a micro USB 2.0 port. GPS, A-GPS and GLONASS are also supported. The Y5 Lite measures 146.5×70.9×8.3 mm and it weighs 142 grams.