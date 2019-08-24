Huawei will now use Harmony OS in its phones, till needed

Huawei recently revealed its own mobile operating system, called Harmony OS. The company’s Senior Vice President, Vincent Yang said that the company wants to maintain a single ecosystem and stick with Google’s Android platform for its smartphones, at an event in New York reported CNET.

He also stated that Harmony is the company’s option B, if the US opts to enforce a ban that would prevent Huawei from accessing key parts of Android.

To recall, the US Commerce Department recently decided to extend the temporary general license it had given to Huawei, which will let them continue doing business with US companies.

At the event, Yang also hinted at an upcoming flagship smartphone, which is believed to be the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, saying that it will run Android. However, if the ban is imposed, the company will switch to Harmony OS, but this wouldn’t happen until the last minute when it is certain that they can’t use Android at all.

He said that it is highly unlikely that the company will launch a phone running Harmony OS. This might have been done because as of now, Harmony OS has virtually no app support. Avi Greengart an analyst at Techsponential has also stated that the company can’t sell a Harmony OS-powered phone in the Western market because it would lack Google’s services, which would act as a deal-breaker for any consumer.

To recall, the company’s sub-brand, Honor recently showcased its new smart TVs, which will be powered by Harmony OS. The company also plans to put the OS into cars and watches.