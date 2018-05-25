Huawei unveils protection plans for Huawei P20 Pro, Honor 7X, more mobiles

Huawei India has partnered with OneAssist to introduce protection plans for Huawei and Honor smartphones. Huawei India has partnered with OneAssist to introduce protection plans for Huawei and Honor smartphones.

Huawei India has partnered with OneAssist to introduce protection plans for Huawei and Honor smartphones. The plans are available for smartphones, including Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 lite as well as Honor devices like the Honor 7X, Honor V10, and Honor 8 Pro among others. Interested users can check for specific protection plans for Huawei and Honor phones on the Huawei India website.

Huawei’s protection plan for smartphones start at a price of Rs 1,249, and will be valid for one year from the date of the activation. The plans will be activated automatically within 15 days of their purchase. Huawei’s protection plan cover accidental and liquid damage as well as unintentional drops. Users who claim the plans will be eligible for free pick up and drop pan India, 24×7 on-call assistance and a cashless claim service. Huawei claims to have 21 exclusive service centres and over 250 authorised service centres across India.

“At Huawei, we are focused towards creating consumer centric service environment for hassle-free customer care. Having collaborated with one of the pioneers of smartphone protection and assistance, OneAssist, we strive to provide consumers with unmatched services. We are confident that this association will be fruitful for our customers and will provide unparalleled, innovative services to our customers,” P. Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India – Consumer Business Group, said in a press statement.

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite, which are also available with the company’s protection plans, were launched globally in March. In India, the P20 Pro is priced at Rs 64,999, while the P20 Lite costs Rs 19,999. Notably, the P20 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to ship with a triple-rear camera configuration. Both Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite feature an 18:9 screen alongwith an iPhone X-like notch on top of the display.

