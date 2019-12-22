Huawei to unveil the next-gen foldable Mate X at MWC 2020: Report

The next-gen Huawei Mate X will be unveiled at the MWC 2020. (Image: Huawei Mate X) The next-gen Huawei Mate X will be unveiled at the MWC 2020. (Image: Huawei Mate X)

Huawei CEO, Richard Yu, has announced that a new version of Huawei’s foldable phone, Mate X, will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. The French publication Frandroid reported that the new Huawei Mate X will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 990 chipset and it will have an improved hinge and a more durable screen.

The new foldable device from Huawei could be the Mate Xs, which was briefly showcased by the manufacturer last October during the launch event of Mate X in China. The French publisher reported that Huawei could make the new version of the Mate X available in the market by March 2020.

As per the report, Huawei is willing to make new foldable smartphones in the future and Yu wants them to be lighter than the models currently available in the market. As of now, the only foldable devices in the market, apart from Huawei Mate X, are the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr 2019.

Huawei unveiled its foldable device, Mate X, at last year’s MWC, which is currently only available in the company’s home market China. Yu also mentioned that the Huawei will release the Mate X in the European market, reported the publication.

However, the CEO did not specify whether it will be the new version or the first-gen device. Yu said that the European release of its foldable device will occur during the first quarter of 2020. In the same interview, he said that Huawei will launch the Huawei P40 in Paris at the end of March next year.

