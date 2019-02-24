Huawei to showcase its first foldable smartphone at MWC 2019 today: Livestream timings

Huawei is getting ready to showcase its first foldable smartphone ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The company has already sent out invites confirming it will show its first foldable phone, and the event takes place at 2 pm Barcelona time. Here are details on what we expect from Huawei’s foldable phone, along with details of the livestream and India timings for the event.

Huawei foldable phone: Livestream link and how to watch

Huawei’s foldable phone will launch at 2 pm, which is 6.30 pm India Standard Time (IST). Huawei has confirmed it will be hosting a livestream for launch. The Huawei consumer website also has a big banner page for today’s event. The event will be livestreamed on Huawei’s Facebook page as well. The Huawei Mobile YouTube channel has a link for the live event and you can watch it here.

Huawei foldable phone: Will it be the Mate X?

Yesterday a poster of Huawei’s foldable phone called Mate X was leaked online.The leaked poster showed the Mate X in three possible positions; one being the unfolded device with a widescreen, the second image shows the phone folded with the screen still being outside, and the third image shows a folded phone with screen on both sides. The poster reads Huawei Mate X, and the tag line says this is the world’s first foldable 5G phone.

Samsung also launched its foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold last week, and this has a price tag of $1980. Samsung had said that the phone would only start shipping in April, though it did not confirm whether this would have 5G support.

According to previous leaks, Huawei’s foldable 5G smartphone have a 7.2-inch foldable display and the device will likely run the company’s own Kirin 980 processor paired with the Balong 5000 modem to support 5G networks. Huawei Mate X showcases one screen which folded outward, according to previous leaks. Other details about the Huawei Mate X or the foldable phone remain unclear.

Huawei is not the only company working on a foldable phone. Xiaomi had also shown off its foldable phone as a teaser on Twitter and Weibo and also realised some images about the device. Clearly 2019 is when we will see a lot of foldable phones make their first appearance.