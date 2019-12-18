Huawei to launch its P40 flagship without Google services in March, report says

Both P40 and P40 Pro will run Android 10 without Google’s core services. Both P40 and P40 Pro will run Android 10 without Google’s core services.

Huawei is apparently planning to launch its P40 series in Paris in March, according to French press. In an interview with Frandroid, Huawei consumer group CEO Richard Yu said that the P40 and P40 Pro will be out in the first half of 2020. The P40 series will succeed the P30 lineup of devices which were also launched in Paris in March.

Yu says that the P40 series will sport a “never-before-seen” design, an improved picture quality, better performance, and a boosted AI. In addition, Yu promises the upcoming flagship series will be made available in all traditional commercial markets.

As expected, Yu added that both the P40 and P40 Pro will run Android 10 without Google’s core services. Since Huawei has been added to the “Entity List” banning US companies from doing business, the company can longer license Google’s proprietary Android mobile OS and other service it offers. It leaves Huawei no option but to launch its upcoming smartphones with its own mobile services.

The lack of Google Play Store means consumers won’t be able to download popular apps and games, which means there’s a little chance Huawei brings the P40 to India. The company had faced a similar situation at the launch of the Mate 30 Pro in October. The flagship smartphone, even though it had a very good camera, couldn’t make much impact due to the lack of Google services.

But despite a US trade ban, Huawei has already managed to ship over 200 million smartphones in 2019. Its phones continues to be popular in China, where the company’s market share reached a record 42 per cent in Q3 2019.

