Huawei to launch 5G foldable phone on Feb 24, ahead of MWC 2019

Huawei recently confirmed that it is working on a foldable 5G smartphone, which will be launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona. The company has shared a press invite on its official Twitter account for the same.

The event will take place on February 24 at 2 pm local time, which converts to 6:30 pm IST in Barcelona, a day before MWC 2019 commences. However, it is yet unknown which markets the company will bring its foldable smartphone.

The invite consists of an edge of its foldable smartphone, showcasing how the device’s hinge will work.

According to earlier reports, Huawei’s upcoming foldable 5G smartphone will sport a 7.2-inch foldable display. It will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor paired with the Balong 5000 modem for supporting 5G networks.

It is being said that Huawei will be manufacturing 24,000 to 30,000 units of its foldable 5G smartphone to test the initial market response. It will be increasing production if the device performs according to their expectations.

Samsung is also expected to launch its foldable smartphone at its upcoming Unpacked event on February 20. The company will also launch its upcoming Galaxy S10 series of smartphones at the event too.

Huawei recently stated that it could become the world’s biggest-selling smartphone vendor by the end of this year. The company aims to do this even without being able to sell its products in the US market.