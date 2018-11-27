Huawei tests Google’s upcoming Fuchsia mobile OS on Honor Play

Google has been maintaining silence on the development of its next-generation mobile operating system, dubbed Fuchsia. Now, it seems that Huawei’s sister-brand Honor has been working closely with Google to bring Fuchsia support to the Honor Play.

Apparently, a new commit by a Huawei engineer to Fuchsia Gerrit source code management system showed that Google and Huawei have been intensely testing out the next-generation mobile OS on the Honor Play. On the Google source page, it can be seen that the owner of the build is stated as Murali S R, who has a Huawei corporate e-mail address as his contact. The code was uploaded by Mike Voydanoff and reviewed by 12 people at Google. This was first reported by 9to5Google.

It’s being revealed that the commit successfully booted Fuchsia kernel (Zircon) on the device, which should be seen as the first step to port the new OS on the phone. This makes the Honor Play be the first smartphone to have been publicly tested with Google’s Fuchsia operating system.

Fuchsia is a new operating system that Google is currently developing. It is based on a micro-kernel named Zircon, unlike Android which is based on a Linux kernel. Fuchsia first appeared on GitHub back in 2016 with no affiliation to Google. Not much is known about Fuchsia as of now, however, reports state that the operating system is extremely scalable and can be used on embedded systems, smartphones, tablets, as well as PCs.