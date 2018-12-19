Huawei starts rolling out Android Pie to P20, P20 Pro and Mate 10 Pro in Europe

Huawei has started rolling out its EMUI 9 software based on Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system to the Huawei P20, P20 Pro and Mate 10 Pro. However, the update is currently rolling out in Europe only, the company has not revealed any details as to when the global rollout for the same will start.

The update was first rolled out for the Huawei P20, P20 Pro and Mate 10 Pro in China earlier this month. Size for both the Europe and China updates is 3.94GB, according to various online reports.

To install the update users will have to go into their smartphone’s settings panel, where they have to open the ‘System’ tab and click on ‘System updates’. The device will then find the update, and bring up all of the update details for you to read and understand, after which you can press download and install.

If the update doesn’t show up immediately don’t panic the company might be rolling it out in phases to avoid server congestion.

Android 9.0 Pie brings several new features, including an all-new contextual pop-up volume bar and a new Magnifier feature for easier copy-and-paste. It also adds new system navigation gestures, adaptive battery feature, app actions, slices, digital wellbeing and security upgrades.

The company says EMUI 9 makes use of the processors NPU to optimise daily tasks and improve performance. It also states that the system response speed has increased by 25.8 per cent, overall system fluency has been increased by 12.9 per cent and lastly, startup time has been reduced by 102ms.