Huawei starts recruiting EMUI 10 internal beta testers for Mate 20 series, Honor 20

Huawei recently launched its latest flagship, dubbed Mate 30 Pro globally. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own EMUI skin on top. Now, the company has started internal recruitment for beta testers of EMUI 10 for the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, Mate 20 X (4G), Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor V20 and Honor Magic 2.

All of the Huawei smartphones in the list will test Android 10 based EMUI 10, whereas, the Honor models will run the company’s Magic UI 3.0, which is quite similar to EMUI.

According to the company, it is looking for 500 testers for the log version and 1,500 testers for the non-log version. It is allowing people who understand the process of internal beta testing to sign up for the program via their smartphones.

To register for the program, users will have to download and install the latest version of its Pollen Club app onto their eligible smartphone and then register.

According to the company’s update timeline, the Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 RS, Mate 20X (4G), Honor 20, Honor View 20 and Honor 20 Pro will get the update in December. The Huawei P30, P30 Pro will get the update in November.

Mate 10, P30 Lite and P20 series are slated to get the update next March, whereas, other eligible Huawei and Honor phones are scheduled to get the update in the second quarter of next year.

Take note, even though newer Huawei phones do not come with Google Services support, all of the older Huawei and Honor phones being update will retain support for Google Play services.