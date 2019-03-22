Huawei shows 10x hybrid zoom capabilities of P30 Pro in video teaser

Huawei has released a video teaser for the launch of its Huawei P30 and P30 Pro smartphones. The video teaser focuses on the upcoming Huawei P30 Pro’s 10x hybrid zoom technology. Both the devices will be launching on March 26 in Paris.

Advertising

The video teaser hints that the device will let you bounce back and front between wide-angle and zoom perspective even while shooting a video.

According to earlier leaks, Huawei P30 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup. It consists of a 40MP primary sensor paired with a 20MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor.

Huawei P30, on the other hand, will sport a triple camera setup on the back with a 5x hybrid zoom, according to earlier reports. It will consist of a 40MP primary sensor paired with a 20MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. Both the P30 and P30 Pro will come with Leica optics.

Advertising

Also Read: Video showing Huawei P30 Pro leaks online ahead of March 26 launch

The company earlier stated that the upcoming P30 series of smartphones will feature a combination of software and hardware to improve low-light photography.

According to a recently leaked listing of the Huawei P30 Pro Sunrise Red colour variant, the device will come bundled with a wireless charger priced at Euro 60 (approximately Rs 4,500) and a Sonos One wireless speaker priced at Euro 230 (approximately Rs 18,000). The entire bundle has a price of Euro 1,024 (approximately Rs 80,000).