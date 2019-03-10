Huawei teases P30 Pro’s ‘Super Zoom’ capabilities ahead of March 26 launch

Earlier this month, Huawei VP of Global Product Marketing, Clement Wong confirmed that P30 Pro will offer a periscope-style camera lens for “super zoom” capabilities and it will be better at capturing low-light photos, reported Android Central. And now, Huawei shared nine teaser posters that show the capability of Super Zoom mode.

Previous leaks suggested that the P30 Pro would feature a 5x optical zoom lens whereas Oppo recently revealed its 10x lossless zoom lens at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. In the interview with Android Central, Wong confirmed the super zoom but did not reveal the level of zoom possible with the periscope-style camera lens.

Wong said the P30 Pro would achieve “something nobody (has achieved) before”, suggesting that it will have a machinal camera lens. Apart from super zoom, it was also revealed that P30 phones will also have an enhanced low-light shooting mode which is not only supported by software but backed by hardware too.

Huawei P30 series phones will be officially launched on March 26 in Paris. Click here to see the hands-on images of Huawei P30 Pro shared by Slashleaks. There are two strips at the back of the phone, one of which has three camera lenses and the other has a flash and probably a ToF (time of flight) sensor. In the triple camera setup, there is a square shaped lens which is probably the folded optics module granting the device “super zoom”.

At the moment, it is also unclear whether the regular Huawei P30 would have the periscope style lens or not.

The Huawei P30 Pro is expected to have a 6.5-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is expected to be powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage.