Huawei says Mate 20 Pro, P30 Pro will get Android Q

Huawei has announced that it will bring Android Q to Mate 20 Pro as well as P30 series. The Chinese tech giant shared this information through Huawei UK’s official Twitter handle. It has also launched a dedicated FAQs website that answers all user queries.

“Our most popular current devices, including the P30 series, will be able to access Android Q. In fact, we have already launched a beta developer programme for Android Q which is running right now on our Mate 20 Pro device,” reads an excerpt from the page.

“All Huawei smartphones and tablets will continue to receive security patches and Android updates. Anyone who has already bought, or is about to buy a Huawei smartphone, can continue to access the world of apps as they have always done. All devices continue to be covered by our manufacturer’s warranty and will receive full service support accordingly.”

Huawei says it will update 17 recent smartphones to Android Q, and preparations have already begun on the process. In fact, the Android Q update for the Mate 20 Pro has already been approved to receive Android Q “as and when it is released by Google”. An FAQ page tries to bust rumours and speculations that are going around Huawei.

Here is the list of the phones that the company has submitted to upgrade to Android Q:

*P30 Pro

*P30

*Mate 20

*Mate 20 Pro

*PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS

*P30 lite

*P smart 2019

*P smart+ 2019

*P smart Z

*Mate 20 X

*Mate 20 X (5G)

*P20 Pro

*P20

*Mate 10 Pro

*PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 10

*Mate 10

Our commitment to you, our UK fans. Further information can be found here: https://t.co/6qKGIL2OB4 pic.twitter.com/V5Af6EraaY — Huawei Mobile UK (@HuaweiMobileUK) June 20, 2019

Keep this in mind that Huawei has submitted all these devices for approval to get the Android Q update. This does not mean that they will necessarily get Android Q.

With the above FAQ page, Huawei is trying to assure users that their existing Android phone will operate as normal, which we already knew. Back in March, Google was forced to suspend Huawei’s Android license following a move by the US government to blacklist the Chinese firm. At that time, Google said that anyone who uses a Huawei smartphone will be largely unaffected, as they will still be able to download apps and software updates. Huawei also said it would continue to deliver security updates for its existing smartphones. The reprieve ends on August 19.

The world’s second-largest smartphone already has a “plan b”, and it has been working on a brand new operating system of its own called HongMeng OS. Many claim the next-generation Mate 30 Pro might come pre-loaded with HongMeng OS. But analysts believe that it would hard to sell a smartphone without popular apps like YouTube and WhatsApp to users outside of China.