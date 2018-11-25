Huawei to showcase Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

Huawei has confirmed that the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS will be showcased for the first time in India next week. The ultra-premium variant of the Mate 20 Pro will be shown off to the press at the Indian debut of the Mate 20 Pro on November 27. The Mate 20 series, alongside the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS was introduced at an event held in London last month.

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS, created by Huawei in collaboration with automaker Porsche, is a limited-edition smartphone. The device is already available in Europe, where it costs 1695 euros (or approx Rs 1,35,840) for the base variant and goes up to 2095 euros (or approx Rs 1,67,900) with a 512GB internal storage option. Perhaps the highlight of the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS is that it’s finished with a genuine leather on the back. There’s a leather case in the box and comes in either black or red.

Otherwise, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS is exactly like the regular Mate 20 Pro. The handset sports a 6.39-inch 2K+ display with a screen resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. It is powered by a Kirin 980 processor and runs EMUI 9.0, based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Fasten your seatbelts! 5 days to the big reveal- #HuaweiMate20Series unveiling on the 27 November in Delhi. #KingOfSmartphones pic.twitter.com/PHapQLJs1u — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) November 22, 2018

In terms of battery, the phone offers a 4200mAh setup, that is backed by wired Max 40W Huawei Super Charge support, as well as 15W Huawei Wireless Quick Charge, that is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers. This phone comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB/512GB of internal memory and nanoSD support for expandable memory. Besides an in-display fingerprint sensor, it also comes with 3D Face Unlock.

Like other iterations of the Mate 20 series, Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS also features an L-shaped triple rear camera configuration, featuring Leica lenses, that are supported by dual-tone LED flash. The rear setup consists of a 40MP wide-angle lens of f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP ultra wide-angle lens having a f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens of f/2.4 aperture. This configuration supports AI image stabilisation as well as laser focus, phase focus and contrast focus. Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS also features a 24MP front camera with a 3D depth sensor.