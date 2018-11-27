Huawei’s Porsche Design Mate 20 RS Android smartphone oozes luxury in leather

Huawei has showcased a new smartphone in India what it calls the Porsche Design Mate 20 RS. It’s quite similar to the Mate 20 Pro, except it comes with a leather back and improved RAM/storage options. The latest Porsche Design phone is a successor to the Huawei Porsche Design Mate 10 RS, which made its debut in March this year.

Advertising

The Mate 20 RS is a result of collaboration between Huawei and luxury car maker Porsche, and it shows in its design. Its material of choice is leather on the back and not just any leather, but actual artisan leather. This phone comes with a special packaging, and a leather case in the box.

The back of the phone has a single glass strip down the middle, with leather on both its sides. Huawei says the glass band on the back is inspired by racing cars. The glass strip houses the triple camera module and the Porsche Design logo.

Under the hood, the Mate 20 RS offers most of the specifications of the Mate 20 Pro. The only difference is that the Mate 20 RS comes with increased internal storage, with options of 256GB and 512GB available. It comes with 8GB RAM.

Advertising

The arrangement of a triple-camera setup is the same as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, with a 40MP main camera, 20MP wide-angle camera, and 8MP zoom camera. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner, as well as the 3D depth sensing camera for fast unlocking. The phone is powered by the brand new Kirin 980 chipset, which is among the first 7nm mobile processors. Then there’s also 40W fast charging with a 4200mAh battery with wireless charging support. The handset runs on EMUI 9.0, based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Huawei said it plans to launch the Porsche Mate 20 RS in India in the coming days, although it still doesn’t specify an exact launch date or pricing. In the Asia-pacific region, the luxury smartphone is only available in China and Singapore. The Porsche Mate 20 RS is also available in Europe, where its priced at €1695 (or approx Rs 1,36,128) and €2095 (or approx Rs 2,40,567) for the 256GB and 512GB models respectively.