Huawei smartphone with 7.12-inch display, leather back spotted on TENAA ahead of launch

A new Huawei smartphone has been spotted online through Chinese certification website TENAA. As per the phone’s listing, one can spot a 7.12-inch display with a drop-like notch on top. The phone’s specifications match that of Honor 8X Max, and it has been seen in black and white colour variants.

The phones, listed as model numbers ARS-TL00 and ARS-AL00, which are the handset’s white and black colour options, respectively. As per the TENAA listing, the Huawei device comes with an LCD display, having a screen resolution of 1080×2244 pixels, with a chin having the ‘Huawei’ logo. The notch appears like the ‘waterdrop’ design, that is also being rumoured for the OnePlus 6T. Besides, the phone will also be based on Andriod 8.1 Oreo, though the listing indicates that the phone runs a 1.95GHz processor. In comparison, the Honor 8X Max runs the Snapdragon 636 SoC, that clocks speeds of up to 1.8GHz. In addition, the phone appears to have a 4900mAh battery.

Besides, one can spot a leather finish on the black variant of the device, that suggests it could be a higher-priced variant. On the camera front, one can spot a vertically-stacked dual rear camera configuration, which is a combination of 16MP+2MP sensors. Also, an 8MP selfie snapper is found on the phone’s notch, which also houses the receiver over this camera.

As per TENAA, the unnamed Huawei phone will come with 4GB of RAM, and spot 64GB/128GB internal storage variants. This listing signals that the phone could hit the China market soon, which would be confirmed by promotional content from Huawei via social media.

