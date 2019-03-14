Huawei patents smartphone with two screens, periscope-style zoom lens

Huawei has patented a smartphone with dual screens one on the front and the other on the back. The patent was filed by Huawei to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on November 2018, and was published in February 2019.

First spotted by LetsGoDigital, the patent shows a smartphone with two screens, a larger display on the front and a smaller, square-shaped screen on the back. Interestingly, the screen takes half of the back, which could be useful in taking selfies. As you might have guessed by now, the phone sports an all-screen design but still includes a tiny notch on the front. It’s hard to tell whether the notch includes a front-facing camera or an earpiece.

The Huawei phone also includes a triple-camera setup on the back, arranged vertically. While we are not 100 per cent sure, the third sensor seems to have a periscope-style zoom camera – the same lens we are expecting to see on the Oppo Reno and Huawei P30 Pro.

The idea of a smartphone that uses two screens (one on the front and the other on the back) is nothing new. Last year, both Vivo and Nubia launched smartphones with a dual-display design in China. Read our first impressions of Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition here.

The latest filing doesn’t necessarily mean Huawei will launch a phone with a dual-display design in the near future. The filing is just an application at the end of the day. Tech companies often file innovative patent and designs that never seen the light of the day.