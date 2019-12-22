Huawei patents smartphone design with rotating triple camera setup

Huawei patents smartphone design with rotating camera mechanism. (Image: LetsGoDigital) Huawei patents smartphone design with rotating camera mechanism. (Image: LetsGoDigital)

Huawei is planning to make a phone that will have a rotating camera mechanism similar to what we’ve seen in the Asus 6Z. LetsGoDigital spotted the filing of a trademark patent with the WIPO Global Design Database revealing a phone with three camera sensors that can move from the back to the front.

The patent shows a full-screen display without any punch-hole or notch. The rotating camera setup also carries the LED flash. Since there are a total of three camera sensors, the setup may feature an ultrawide angle lens and a depth sensor in addition to the primary lens.

Huawei filed the design patent on January 9 this year and it was approved on December 17, 2019. This patent filing with rotating triple cameras was approved on December 7 this year. However, it is only a patent that does not determine whether a Huawei smartphone will use such a design or not.

It has been speculated that the new Huawei P Smart Z that is reported to release in 2020 will have such a design. There is also a possibility that Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will implement the rotating triple camera setup.

Earlier, another Huawei patent showed a design with a single rotating camera phone where the back featured two cameras fixed to the panel and another camera sensor fixed in a rotating mechanism. The extra camera sensor could be rotated to the front whereas, in the normal state, the back has a total of three camera sensors.

