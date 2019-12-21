Huawei P40 Pro’s periscope lens to support 10x optical zoom: Analyst

Huawei P40 series will be priced starting at 4,000 to 5,000 yuan, which is around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 on conversion. (Image of Huawei P30 Pro) Huawei P40 series will be priced starting at 4,000 to 5,000 yuan, which is around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 on conversion. (Image of Huawei P30 Pro)

Huawei P40 Pro, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2020 will be the world’s first smartphone to support 10x optical zoom on rear camera. According to research notes by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), the 10x zoom on the rear camera of the P40 Pro will be achieved thanks to a redesigned periscope telephoto lens.

It appears that camera will be a big focus on Huawei’s P40 series, just like its predecessors including P30 smartphones. According to a Huawei Central report, the P40’s 8MP periscope lens will have two mirrors and a prism in comparison to only prism lens in Huawei P30, which will help with 10x optical zoom.

As for the price, the Huawei P40 series will be priced starting at 4,000 to 5,000 yuan, which is around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 on conversion. Last year’s Huawei P30 was launched at a starting price of Rs 3988 yuan (Rs 40,000 approximately), while the P30 Pro was priced starting at 5488 yuan (Rs 55,000 approximately). Huawei P30 Lite version was unveiled in India as well at Rs 19,990 for the base storage model.

The Huawei Central report added that Huawei is expected to add 5X optical periscope on Huawei P40 as well as high-end phones in its Nova, Honor, and Mate series. Kuo has predicted more high-end smartphones could feature the 10x optical zoom technology next year, though he did not specify which ones.

The first shipment of 10X periscope zoom lens will be aimed at nine million smartphone units, while the 5X periscope zoom at close to 28 million units respectively. Further, the total units of periscope lens shipment is speculated to reach 37 million in 2020 compared to nine million in 2019, according to the report.

