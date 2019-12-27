Huawei P40 Pro to feature 64MP penta camera setup: Report

The five sensors being used will be a 64MP Sony IMX686, a 20MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP periscope telephoto sensor, a macro sensor and a 3D ToF sensor. (Image: ITHome) The five sensors being used will be a 64MP Sony IMX686, a 20MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP periscope telephoto sensor, a macro sensor and a 3D ToF sensor. (Image: ITHome)

Huawei is expected to launch its next-gen P40 and P40 Pro smartphones in March. A new report has emerged, which claims that the upcoming Huawei P40 Pro will sport a five camera array at the back.

According to the report by ITHome, the device will sport a rectangular camera module at the back consisting of a penta camera setup. The five sensors being used will be a 64MP Sony IMX686, a 20MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP periscope telephoto sensor, a macro sensor and a 3D ToF sensor.

In the images, the device seems to come with a notch-less display, however, as of now, there is no information regarding the front camera module.

According to an earlier report, Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the device will come with a 10x optical zoom sensor and will be priced between Yuan 4,000 (approximately Rs 40,500) to Yuan 5,000 (approximately Rs 50,700).

It is also being said that the device will be powered by the company’s latest Kirin 990 (5G) processor. Kirin 990 (5G) is the company’s first full-frequency 5G processor, which supports both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures along with TDD/FDD full frequency bands.

To recall, earlier this year, head of Huawei’s consumer business, Richard Yu hinted that the P40 series smartphones may run the company’s own HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google’s Android. He stated that HarmonyOS is ready to work as a standalone operating system on smartphones, however, the company is still waiting to see if the situation with the US changes.

