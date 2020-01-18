Huawei P40 Pro, P40 Pro Premium Edition to come with penta camera setup

Huawei P40 Pro will feature an aluminium frame which has curved corners. It will come with a bottom-firing speaker, a USB-C port with support for 40W fast charging. It will feature a ceramic back panel. Huawei P40 Pro will feature an aluminium frame which has curved corners. It will come with a bottom-firing speaker, a USB-C port with support for 40W fast charging. It will feature a ceramic back panel.

Huawei might be launching three flagship devices this year, the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition. Popular leakster Evan Blass has tweeted renders of the Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition, which looks identical to the Huawei P40 Pro from the front.

The Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with all side curved edges. The display will feature a hole-punch cutout similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, with at least two camera sensors. The device will feature an aluminium frame which has curved corners. It will come with a bottom-firing speaker, a USB-C port with support for 40W fast charging. It will feature a ceramic back panel.

Apart from this, the device will feature a penta camera setup on the back. Instead of the 5x optical zoom periscope sensor, the device will come with a 10x optical zoom sensor with an f/4.0 aperture. This will be accompanied with a 52MP primary sensor and an ultra-wide-angle camera. It also features a Time-of-Flight sensor. There is a fifth sensor present, which is said to be a macro sensor.

The Huawei P40, on the other hand, is expected to sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 3x telephoto zoom sensor paired with an unspecified primary sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Huawei according to Blass, will launch the new P40 series at an event in Paris on March 26. All three devices will be made available for pre-ordering in China, however, it will be available in limited supply elsewhere.

