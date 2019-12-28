Huawei P40 Pro could have an entirely new design

If you pay close attention to the renders, you will see that all of the four corners of the device are slightly raised, which might be there to raise the durability of the device. (Image: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles) If you pay close attention to the renders, you will see that all of the four corners of the device are slightly raised, which might be there to raise the durability of the device. (Image: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles)

We have been seeing curved displays on smartphones for some time now. These displays curve to the side edges to provide better grip and usability. However, according to new leaked renders by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, the Huawei P40 Pro will come with a display that curves across all four sides.

The device will not feature a camera notch due to the display curving from the top, which implies that the company will have to either put in an under-the-display camera, a punch-hole camera or a pop-up camera.

In a post on Weibo we get to see a screen protector for the upcoming device, which also features four curved edges. The screen protector sports a label stating P40 Pro part. Due to the screen guard being completely transparent, it shows that the device will come with no notches on the top.

If you pay close attention to the renders, you will see that all of the four corners of the device are slightly raised, which might be there to raise the durability of the device. Considering curved edges make a display much more fragile as it cannot distribute pressure equally.

Another issue this sort of display might come with is accidental touches from its users. This can be solved via software tweaks.

In related news, we recently also got to see device renders showcasing the back of the device. The back will feature a gradient design and a rectangular housing for the 64MP penta camera module.

According to an earlier report, Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the device will come with a 10x optical zoom sensor and will be priced between Yuan 4,000 (approximately Rs 40,500) to Yuan 5,000 (approximately Rs 50,700).

