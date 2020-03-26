Huawei P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro+ launched: Cameras, processor, design, and the price

Huawei P40 series, Watch GT2, and Huawei Mobile Services launched Huawei P40 series, Watch GT2, and Huawei Mobile Services launched

Huawei today launched the Huawei P40 series at an online event in Paris. The lineup includes the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and the Huawei P40 Pro+ carrying three, four, and five Leica camera sensors at the back, respectively.

The Huawei P40 has been priced Euro 799 (around Rs 65,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model, the P40 Pro is priced at Euro 999 (around Rs 82,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model, and the P40 Pro+ is priced at Euro 1399 (around Rs 1,15,000) for the 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM model. The P40 and P40 Pro will be available starting April 7, 2020, and the P40 Pro+ will be available from June 2020.

Huawei also launched the Watch GT 2e smartwatch for Euro 199 (around Rs 16,800) and the Watch GT2 starting at Euro 249 (around Rs 21,000).

Huawei P40 series: Display

The Huawei P40 features a 6.1-inch screen with 2340×1080 pixels resolution whereas the P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+ feature a 6.58-inch display with 2640×1200 pixels resolution. All the phone displays have 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Huawei P40 series: Processor and battery

The Huwei P40 series is powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset. The P40 is backed by a 3800mAh battery whereas the P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+ sport a 4200mAh battery. The Huawei P40 supports 22.5W charging whereas the other two models support 40W charging speed.

Huawei P40 software

The Huawei P40 series runs EMUI 10.1 software and doesn’t use include Google apps like Chrome, YouTube, and Play Store. Instead, the device runs Huawei Mobile Services apps and comes with its own Huawei App Gallery. The P40 series also comes with a new voice assistant called Celia and a video calling app MeeTime.

Huawei P40 series: Camera and videography capabilities

The Huawei P40 features a triple rear-camera setup carrying a 50MP primary camera clubbed with a 16MP ultra wide lens and 8MP 3x optical lens.

The Huawei P40 Pro features a quad rear-camera setup carrying a 50MP primary camera with OIS clubbed with a 40MP ultra wide cine lens, 12MP 5x optical telephoto lens with OIS, and a ToF depth sensing lens.

The Huawei P40 Pro+ features a penta rear-camera setup carrying a 50MP primary OIS camera clubbed with a 40MP ultra wide cine lens, 8MP 3x optical telephoto lens with OIS, a ToF depth sensing lens, and an 8MP periscope-style lens with OIS and 10x optical zoom.

The Huawei P40 series supports 16-in-1 pixel fusion technology and the P40 Pro+ supports up to 100x digital zoom. On the front, the pill-shaped punch-hole carries a 32MP selfie camera, an IR depth/gesture camera, and an ambient and proximity sensor.

The Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ boast of industry’s largest ultra wide cine camera. Both the models are capable of directional audio zoom, long distance telephoto video recording, 4K resolution at 60fps, 4K HDR+ time lapse, real-time bokeh, dual OIS + AIS stable recoding, and 7680 fps ultra slow motion video recording.

