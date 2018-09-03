Huawei P30 series to launch next year, confirms CEO Richard Yu

Huawei CEO Richard Yu has confirmed the arrival of the P30 flagship smartphone next year. (Image of the P20 Pro for representation) Huawei CEO Richard Yu has confirmed the arrival of the P30 flagship smartphone next year. (Image of the P20 Pro for representation)

Huawei P30 is already in the development and the launch will happen in 2019. In an interview with a group of journalists at IFA 2018, Huawei CEO Richard Yu has confirmed the arrival of the P30 flagship smartphone next year. While Yu did not reveal when it plans to launch the device, he did mention that the unveiling will happen next year.

During the recently held IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin, Huawei’s Richard Yu reportedly signed the launch of the P30 lineup, according to TechRadar. When Yu was asked about the company’s recent sales performance, in response, the executive said: “The Mate 20 will be even better [than the P20 Pro] …and the next year the P30 will be even better.” After confirming the P30 name, Yu also revealed the upcoming Mate 20 will feature real time object recognition, thanks to the company’s newly announced chipset, the Kirin 980. According to the executive, that feature might come to the P30, too.

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro smartphones have been well received in the market. Back in June, the company announced that it had sold 6 million units since their launch in March. In a matter of five months or so, Huawei confirmed it has shipped over 10 million units of the P20 and P20 Pro smartphones worldwide. Just to recall, the P20 Pro was the world’s first phone to come with a triple-camera setup.

In addition, the world’s second biggest smartphone manufacturer also confirmed that sales of the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro had surpassed the 10 million mark.

Also read: Huawei Kirin 980 chip: Architecture, compatible devices and everything else you need to know

The company’s next-generation flagship devices are the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Both phones are confirmed to launch on October 16 in London. Based on leaks and speculation, the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will feature a triple-camera setup on the back and a Kirin 980 chipset, the word’s most powerful mobile processor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd