Huawei P30 Pro with quad-cameras, up to 50x digital zoom launched in India

Huawei’s P30 Pro flagship smartphone promises to offer a DSLR-like picture quality, thanks to its quad-camera setup on the back and 5x optical zoom. Launched at an event in Delhi, Huawei says it has made a lot of changes in the P30 Pro’s camera to make it stand out against the best smartphones in the business. The P30 Pro is priced at Rs 71,990 and will go on sale on Amazon India starting April 15.

The camera is what makes the P30 Pro different from other smartphones. The latest P-series smartphone has four rear-facing cameras made in collaboration with German optics company Leica.

The setup consists of a 40MP SuperSpectrum lens at f1/.16 with OIS, a 20MP ultrawide lens at f2.2, an 8MP periscope lens at f3.4 and a time-of-flight (ToF) lens for measuring depth. As for the front camera, there is a 32MP unit but doesn’t include any 3D depth sensor as seen on the Mate 20 Pro.

Interestingly, the P30 Pro’s camera uses an RYYB sensor, instead of an RGGB sensor, which Huawei says will significantly improve the phone’s ability to capture light. Low light is massively improved, with ISO reaching to 409,600. Combined with a 40MP SuperSpectrum lens, the camera supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and up to 50x digital zoom.

Beyond the camera, P30 Pro has top-of-the-line hardware. The 6.47-inch FHD+ (2430×1080) OLED display includes an in-display fingerprint scanner. When it comes to performance, the handset has the latest Kirin 980 chipset which also powers the Mate 20 Pro and Honor View20. The device will be available with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset runs on EMUI 9.1, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The P30 Pro doesn’t have a regular earpiece that usually found across the top of most phones. Instead, the new system transmits the sound through the phone screen. The P30 Pro also comes with IP68-rating for dust and water resistance.

Other than the P30 Pro, Huawei also launched the P30 Lite in India. The mid-range smartphone sports a 6.15-inch FHD+ (2,321 x 1,080) waterdrop-style display, a Kirin 710 processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 128GB of expandable storage and a 3340mAh battery with 18W charging. The 4GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 19,990 and 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 22,990.

Unlike the P30 Pro which has an in-display fingerprint scanner, this phone has got a regular fingerprint scanner on the back. On the camera front, the P30 Lite has three cameras in the rear. The setup consists of a 24MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP f/2.4 ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 32MP sensor.