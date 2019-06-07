Huawei P30 Pro update brings dual-view video capture, AR measure feature

Huawei has started rolling out the second update for its recently launched Huawei P30 Pro smartphone. This new update will allow users to capture videos in dual mode along with new AR measure update to make the device into a veritable measuring tool.

The new Huawei Dual-View Video feature uses multiple cameras at once to capture videos. This feature allows users to shoot videos from different angles at once.

One of the cameras in this mode will shoot in wide-angle mode, whereas, the other one will capture a close up displaying the output on the device’s display. In this mode, the lower-most camera module will capture a wide field of view, while at the same time the top-most camera module will capture a close up.

The company states users can manually adjust the level of magnification to get the perfect shot. It further states that this mode will come handy while capturing large scale events like sporting matches and concerts.

The new AR Measure update will utilise the device’s Time of Flight (ToF) camera module paired with the company’s own Augmented Reality (AR) technology. This will help transform the device into a measurement tool, which can measure the length of lines, area of surfaces, the volume of objects and a person’s height.

The company claims that the margin of error with its new AR measure update is around one per cent only. It also states that the device can measure multiple things at once without any issue.