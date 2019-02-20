Huawei P30 Pro to sport quad camera setup, CEO confirms

Huawei CEO, Richard Yu seems to have confirmed that the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the P30 Pro will sport a quad camera setup on the back. Yu shared a sample image of the moon taken by what seems to be the Huawei P30 Pro on Weibo.

Advertising

The sample image consists of a watermark, which has been roughly blurred out, but is still readable and states, ‘Huawei P30 Pro, Leica Quad Camera’.

Huawei will launch its P30 and P30 Pro on March 26 in Paris. P30 Pro will be the company’s first smartphone to feature a quad camera setup on the back. Meanwhile, the P30 is expected to feature a triple camera setup.

Along with the number of cameras, the image also confirms that the device will feature lossless optical zoom, which was hinted in an earlier video teaser released by the company.

Advertising

According to earlier reports, Huawei P30 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch design OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G76 MP10‎ GPU.

It is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The device is said to feature a new 38MP IMX607 image sensor as its primary sensor on the back. On the front, it is expected to sport a 24MP sensor held within the notch.