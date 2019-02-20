Toggle Menu Sections
Huawei P30 Pro to sport quad camera setup, CEO confirmshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/huawei-p30-pro-to-sport-quad-camera-setup-confirms-company-ceo-5592631/

Huawei P30 Pro to sport quad camera setup, CEO confirms

Huawei P30 Pro will be the company's first smartphone to feature a quad camera setup on the back.

Huawei, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro quad camera, Huawei P30 Pro camera setup, Huawei P30 Pro launch, Huawei P30 Pro launch date, Huawei P30 Pro price, Huawei P30 Pro specs, Huawei P30 Pro specifications
Along with the number of cameras, the image also confirms that the device will feature lossless optical zoom. (Image: Weibo)

Huawei CEO, Richard Yu seems to have confirmed that the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the P30 Pro will sport a quad camera setup on the back. Yu shared a sample image of the moon taken by what seems to be the Huawei P30 Pro on Weibo.

The sample image consists of a watermark, which has been roughly blurred out, but is still readable and states, ‘Huawei P30 Pro, Leica Quad Camera’.

Huawei will launch its P30 and P30 Pro on March 26 in Paris. P30 Pro will be the company’s first smartphone to feature a quad camera setup on the back. Meanwhile, the P30 is expected to feature a triple camera setup.

Along with the number of cameras, the image also confirms that the device will feature lossless optical zoom, which was hinted in an earlier video teaser released by the company.

Advertising
Also Read: Huawei P30 Pro image leak suggests a quad-camera setup divided in two camera strips

According to earlier reports, Huawei P30 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch design OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G76 MP10‎ GPU.

It is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The device is said to feature a new 38MP IMX607 image sensor as its primary sensor on the back. On the front, it is expected to sport a 24MP sensor held within the notch.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Vivo V15 Pro with 32MP pop-up selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications
2 Vivo V15 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: Vivo V15 Pro priced at Rs 28,990 has 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 675 processor and 48 triple rear camera
3 Samsung Galaxy Fold also expected at S10 launch: All that we know about the foldable phone