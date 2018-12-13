Huawei P30 Pro to feature Sony’s new 38MP IMX607 image sensor: Report

Huawei P30 Pro could be the first smartphone to feature Sony’s upcoming 38MP IMX607 flagship image sensor. The information has been leaked on Chinese social networking site, Weibo (via SmartPrice). In addition, P30 and P30 Pro cases have also leaked on the platform that hint at horizontally aligned triple rear camera setup on the two phones.

Advertising

Sony is expected to soon announce its 38MP IMX607 stacked 1/1.8 image sensor, which will also include Quad-Pixel PDAF. The sensor will have a larger size compared to previous image sensors by Sony, which could result in improved picture quality. The image sensor will have a square pixel array.

Huawei P30 series will succeed P20 series that was released earlier this year. Huawei CEO Richard Yu confirmed to a group of journalists at IFA 2018 in September that P30 is already in development and the launch will happen in 2019. The Chinese company had launched two smartphones under its P20 series – P20 and P20 Pro. Next year, Huawei is expected to unveil P30 and P30 Pro.

More details about Huawei P30 are unclear at this point. Meanwhile, Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor is gearing up to launch its View20 smartphone with an in-display front camera in China on December 26. The screen will have a circular in-display cutout on the top left where the front camera sensor will be placed.

Samsung A8s features a similar setup, a feature that the company is calling Infinity-O display. While View20 has a single 48MP rear camera, Galaxy A8s features a triple camera set up at the back. Samsung has not revealed plans to launch the phone outside China as of now.