Huawei P30 Pro spotted on Geekbench, reveals Kirin 980 processor and Android 9 Pie

Huawei P30 series is set to launch on March 26 in Paris, France. However, the Huawei P30 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench which reveals some specifications of the device like the processor, RAM and operating system.

Advertising

Listed as Huawei VOG-L29, the device was spotted running on Android 9 Pie, powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 980 processor with 8GB of RAM. The processor has a base frequency of 1.80 GHz.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro review

There are two results on Geekbench for the Huawei P30 Pro. The device registers a single-core score of 3289 points and a multi-core score of 9817 points in the first test, whereas the second test shows 3251 points for single-core and 9670 points for multi-core.

The single-core scores registered by Huawei P30 Pro on Geekbench are lower than that of Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is also powered by Kirin 980 processor. Mate 20 Pro registered 3331 points on single-core and 9774 on multi-core scores.

Advertising

A few days ago, Huawei also shared teaser images for the ‘Super Zoom‘ capability of the Huawei P30 Pro’s periscope-style camera lens but other specifications of the device are under wrap.

The Huawei P30 Pro is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to sport up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In the past, hands-on images of Huawei P30 Pro were shared by Slashleaks which showed four cameras set in two camera strips at the back of the device. One strip carries a flash and probably a ToF (time of flight) sensor and the other strip carries three camera lens, one of which is a square shaped periscope style ‘super zoom’ camera lens.

Also read | Huawei teases P30 Pro’s ‘Super Zoom’ capabilities ahead of March 26 launch

Previous leaks suggested that the P30 Pro would feature a 5x optical zoom. In an interview with Android Central, Huawei VP of Global Product Marketing, Clement Wong confirmed the Super Zoom but did not reveal the level of zoom possible. There is also no confirmation as to whether the regular Huawei P30 will carry the periscope style lens or not.