Huawei P30 Pro, P30 mobile cases leaked online, suggest quad-cameras for Pro

Huawei P30 Pro mobile cases and covers have been leaked online that suggest a quad camera setup at the back. Leaked cases of Huawei P30 suggest the phone will have a triple rear camera setup. Huawei P30 and P30 Pro cases are up for pre-order on the website, MobileFun.

Huawei P30 Pro cases are listed in Olixar NovaShield, FlexiShield, ad ArmourDillo variants. Olixir Ultra-Thin clear cases can be pre-ordered as well. For P30, the site has listed Olixar FlexiShield and Ultra-Thin clear cases. Though the site uses renders that hint at a dewdrop notch style display for P30 Pro, this can not be taken as confirmation.

As per a leak on Chinese social networking site, Weibo, the P30 Pro could be the first smartphones to feature Sony’s upcoming 38MP IMX607 flagship image sensor. Sony is expected to soon announce its 38MP IMX607 stacked 1/1.8 image sensor, which will also include Quad-Pixel PDAF and could result in improved picture quality.

Huawei P30 Pro and P30 camera setup will be stacked vertically on the top left of the back cover. The P30 Pro has an additional cut out to the right for LED flash unit and sensors, which is missing from P30 case, suggesting the flash could be placed below the cameras.

Neither of the cases have cut out for a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which hints that the phones could sport in-display fingerprint sensor.

As per image renders shared by tipster ice Universe, P30 Pro could come with a waterdrop notch and that Huawei is expected to consider a curved display for the phone. The display is rumoured to be manufactured either by BOE or LG.

Huawei P30 and P30 will succeed P20 series and P20 Pro that was released earlier this year. Huawei CEO Richard Yu confirmed at IFA 2018 in September this year that P30 is already in development and the launch will happen in 2019.