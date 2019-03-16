Huawei P30 Pro, P30 full specifications, image renders leaked ahead of March 26 launch

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro smartphones will launch at an event in Paris on March 26. Ahead of official debut, we are seeing more leaks around the two phones. Now, WinFuture has revealed full specifications as well as image renders of Huawei P30 and P30 Pro that will come with superior cameras.

Huawei P30 Pro will sport a total of four cameras, something that was also leaked in hands-on images shared by tipster Slashleaks. Meanwhile, Huawei VP of Global Product Marketing Clement Wong has confirmed new Super Zoom feature for the phone.

Huawei P30 Pro: Expected specifications and features

Huawei P30 Pro will sport a 6.47-inches OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The screen will have a small teardrop notch on top. The display edges are curved, similar to Samsung S10+. Huawei P30 Pro will have in-display fingerprint sensor. It will support facial recognition for unlocking the phone, though 3D sensor technology like predecessor P20 Pro will not be there.

Huawei P30 Pro’s display will double up as speaker, the report notes, given the ear pirce is missing from image renders. The technology is also present on LG G8 ThinQ smartphone that was launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February.

The cameras will be the highlight and P30 Pro will have four Leica-branded sensors at the back – 40MP primary camera with f / 1.6 aperture and OIS, 20MP secondary wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a third 8MP camera with f/3.4 aperture and a fourth Time of Flight camera with 10x hybrid zoom.

The most talked about feature of P30 Pro is arguably the periscope-style 10x zoom camera, a technology that was showcased at MWC by Oppo. The front camera will be 32MP.

The phone will likely have the four back cameras set in two camera strips. One strip carries a flash and probably a camera sensor, while the other strip carries three camera lens, one of which is a square shaped periscope style ‘super zoom’ camera lens.

The phone will be powered by the latest octa-core Kirin 980 processor, with a clock speed of up to 2.6GHz, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage options. The memory will be expandable via Huawei’s own NanoMemory card that was introduced on last year’s flagship.

The battery is said to be 4,200mAh with 40 watt charger for fast charging. The phone will support connvectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0 as well as NFC. The P30 Pro could be available in single as well as dual SIM variants.

The phone will run Android 9.0 Pie with Huawei’s own EMUI 9.1 skin. It will have IP68 certification for water dust resistance. The phone could launch in black, white, green and orange colour options with gradient and reflective back design.

Huawei P30: Expected specifications and features

Huawei P30 will be a more affordable phone with a smaller screen, battery and triple rear cameras. The processor, front 32MP camera will remain the same as P30 Pro. The phone also runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1 skin. The phone is expected to cost around 800 euros in Europe, which is close to Rs 62,500 on conversion.

According to the report, Huawei P30 sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. A dewdrop notch will include the earpiece and the camera and there is no dual curved display.

It will have three back cameras, a combination of 40MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 16MP wide-angle sensor and a third 8MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. The cameras will support 5x hybrid zoom. Huawei P30 is said to be available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It will be backed by a 3,650mAh battery with quick charge support.