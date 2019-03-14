Huawei P30 Pro, Motorola Razr, OnePlus 7: These most interesting Android phones expected in 2019

The year 2019 has seen smartphone makers take the more innovative path with devices, by offering newer features and design. There’s the penta camera system on Nokia 9 PureView, Samsung’s Infinity O display on the Galaxy S10 series, or along with a trend for popup selfie cameras on Vivo Nex. The foldable phones from Samsung and Huawei add another dimension to the category.

We also expect some interesting phones later this year, starting with Huawei’s P30 Pro which is touting its camera capabilities and might come with 12GB RAM. Then there’s the Motorola Razr phone, which is said to make a comeback and it will have a secondary, foldable display.

OnePlus 7 is also expected to make its debut in May this year, and reports suggest it will have a triple rear camera setup, full-screen display and popup selfie camera. We take a look at these three upcoming phones and what to expect from them.

Huawei P30 Pro launch on March 26: Everything we know

Huawei P30 Pro launch is set for March 26 in Paris. The focus here will be the camera with the company touting the loseless zoom capabilities, though they have not confirmed the official level of zoom that will be offered.

The company VP of Global Product Marketing, Clement Wong earlier confirmed the Super Zoom support for the P30 Pro, which will be the standout feature. According to Wong, a “periscope-style” zoom lens will be the third sensor on the P30 Pro. Huawei CEO Richard Yu has confirmed the flagship will sport a quad camera setup on the back.

Tipster Slashleaks recently shared hands-on images of Huawei P30 Pro that four cameras set in two camera strips at the back of the device. One strip carries a flash and what is speculated to be as a ToF (time of flight) sensor, while the other strip includes three camera sensors, one of which is a square shaped periscope style ‘super zoom’ camera lens.

Camera samples taken at normal as well as different zoom levels, claimed to be of Huawei P30 Pro were also leaked online (via Lowyat.net). The samples test the zoom capability of the periscope-style lens on the P30 Pro.

Huawei P30 Pro was also spotted on Geekbench benchmark site running Android 9 Pie, Huawei’s own Kirin 980 processor with 8GB of RAM. The processor has a base frequency of 1.80 GHz. Other specifications expected are 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage.

With P20 Pro, Huawei launched the world’s first phone with a triple camera, which continues to remain a top performer. How the P30 Pro performs in the camera department, especially with this much touted zoom feature will be closely watched.

OnePlus 7 launch expected in May: Everything we know

OnePlus has managed to establish itself as the premium phone, that is priced reasonably and packed with the latest processor and features. With the OnePlus 7, we are expecting major design changes, including a full bezel-less display, pop-up camera, and three camera sensors at the back. A 5G phone from OnePlus is also expected, though this might not be the OnePlus 7.

According to previous leaks, OnePlus 7 will reportedly sport three cameras – a 12MP primary camera with f/1.5 aperture, 20MP secondary camera with f/2.6 aperture and a third 3D Time of Flight (TOF) camera. Perhaps, the biggest highlight will be a 16MP pop up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and no LED flash.

An image put out by tipster OnLeaks on Twitter suggests a design similar to Vivo Nex, which comes with an edge-to-edge display, and pop-up front camera. An image leaked by Slashleaks showed OnePlus 7 with a full-screen design, thin bezels, and no front-facing camera.

OnePlus 7 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 512GB storage. The battery capacity could be higher 4,000mAh than previous OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus 6T, the latest OnePlus flagship has a 3,700mAh battery.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed to CNET that OnePlus 7 will not support wireless charging. The phone will come with 4G/LTE connectivity, instead of a built-in 5G support.

Moto Razr launch expected on June: Everything we know

Motorola is gearing up to launch the 2019 variant of its iconic Moto Razr phone, that is said to come with a full-length folding screen. Moto Razr 2019 design seems interesting because it will likely feature two halves, joined by a hinge.

A patent filing of a Motorola phone with World Intellectual Property Organization (WPTO) spotted by 91Mobiles reveals a device with a full-length folding screen and clamshell form factor. Though there is no mention of Razr, it is believed to be 2019 Moto Razr phone.

A fingerprint sensor could be present on the second shell of the phone. The patent also shows a camera and a secondary screen on the back of the device.

As per a XDA Developers report, Moto Razr 2019 is codenamed “Voyager” and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. It adds that the device will have 4GB and 6GB RAM options coupled with 64GB/128GB storage options.

The battery is said to be 2,730mAh, which seems small. As for display, the primary screen on the foldable phone will reportedly be 6.2-inch OLED with 2142×876 resolution. When closed, the secondary display will have a resolution of 800×600.

The Motorola Razr was an iconic phone, before smartphones became popular. Motorola will be playing on some of that nostalgia, when it launches the Razr in 2019 with a foldable display. However, the phone could be an expensive proposition, at least if we go by the prices of the foldable phones like Samsung’s Galaxy F and the Huawei Mate X.