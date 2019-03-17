Huawei P30 Pro to launch in India soon after the global announcement: Report

It looks like India will not have to long for the Huawei P30 Pro after its global launch event on March 26 in Paris, France. According to a report by IANS, Huawei plans to unveil the Huawei P30 Pro in India days or weeks after the Paris launch event of the device.

The news agency IANS quoted a source saying, “The company is dedicated to the India market and it aims to narrow the gap in the timing of global launches of flagship devices with this phone.”

Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro have been subjected to a number of leaks. From image renders to hands-on images and camera specifications to processor, we have a general idea of what these two phones will bring to the table.

While we have seen hands-on images of Huawei P30 Pro shared by Slashleaks which revealed quad camera setup with a periscope-style lens, recently, WinFuture revealed the full specifications of the device as well as image renders of the upcoming device.

Earlier Huawei VP of Global Product Marketing Clement Wong confirmed new Super Zoom feature of the phone. While Huawei shared teasers for the lossless zoom, we also got to see leaked camera samples of Huawei P30 Pro as well.

Huawei P30 Pro: Expected specifications and features

Huawei P30 Pro will likely feature a 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED curved display with 2340×1080 resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, a tear-drop notch on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will be powered by Huawei’s latest octa-core Kirin 980 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage options.

At the back, Huawei P30 Pro will have two camera strips to host four cameras. One strip will carry a flash and probably a ToF (time of flight) sensor, while the other strip will have three camera lens– one of which is a square shaped periscope style ‘Super Zoom’ camera lens.

The latest leak reveals the camera specs as– 40MP primary camera with f/1.6 aperture + 20MP secondary wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture + a third 8MP camera with f/3.4 aperture + a fourth Time of Flight camera. The front camera of the device is tipped to be a 32MP sensor.